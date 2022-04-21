Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MITK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.97 million, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

