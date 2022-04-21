Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the highest is ($1.03). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.64. 4,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,496. The company has a market cap of $813.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.