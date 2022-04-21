Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $106.28 or 0.00252637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $234.27 million and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.61 or 0.07339356 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.50 or 1.00157425 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

