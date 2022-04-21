Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $210.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.99 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

