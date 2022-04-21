Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,241 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $59,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $72.86. 290,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,304,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.