Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OUKPY opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj to €10.60 ($11.40) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.12) to €10.80 ($11.61) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

