Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Shares Up 5.2%

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.
About Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)
