Metaverse ETP Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $20,260.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,056,918 coins and its circulating supply is 80,056,820 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

