Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $336.00 to $272.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as low as $185.55 and last traded at $188.08, with a volume of 1755554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.42.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.63.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $512.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

