MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 199,453 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 199,453 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,746. The company has a market capitalization of $796.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

