MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 14,805 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

