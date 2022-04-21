MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases New Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,716,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.71% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

NEX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 293,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

