MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 1,615 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,374 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $7,998,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $5,697,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 168,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,387 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

MD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,458. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

