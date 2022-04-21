MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

