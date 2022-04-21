MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys 4,510 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.32. 24,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,528. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

