Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $149,934.52 and approximately $42.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00267163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $750.47 or 0.01811887 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 227.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

