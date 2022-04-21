Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,845 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

