Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,734 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 142,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.