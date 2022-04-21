Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.76 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $52.68 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

