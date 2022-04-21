Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.44% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

SCHJ opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

