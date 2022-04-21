Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.71.

PSA opened at $419.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.55 and a one year high of $421.35.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

