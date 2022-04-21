Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 68,745 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $258.78 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,437.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.