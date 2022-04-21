Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.