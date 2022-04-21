Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 8,338 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in OGE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

