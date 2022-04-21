Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 151 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $229.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $157.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

