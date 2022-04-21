Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,007 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

