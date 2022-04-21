Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.28. 405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

