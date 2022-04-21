MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,690.92.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $43.73 on Thursday, reaching $1,036.43. 7,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,232.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.