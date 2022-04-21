Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) Announces GBX 0.20 Dividend

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MHN opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Thursday. Menhaden has a one year low of GBX 99.50 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.42.
