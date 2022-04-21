Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) Announces GBX 0.20 Dividend

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MHN opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Thursday. Menhaden has a one year low of GBX 99.50 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.42.

About Menhaden

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

