Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 231.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.38 ($3.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($33,957.85). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,915.20 ($25,911.01). In the last three months, insiders have bought 74,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,520.

Shares of MRO traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 128.65 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 12,423,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.95. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.89 ($2.57). The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

