MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mednax’s American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. The move helped it mitigate cash losses induced by the pandemic. The company also divested its Radiology Solutions medical group to focus more on its core business. Revenues have been benefiting from inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. It continues to expand its telemedicine services, which will bring in more profits. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Nevertheless, Mednax expects its adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be at least $270 million, indicating an increase from the 2021 level of $265.5 million. However, the company's high debt level bothers. Lower ROE is another concern. Its stretched valuation is an added woe for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.38.

MD stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.06.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $17,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after acquiring an additional 514,072 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,998,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

