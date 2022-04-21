Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Short Interest Update

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 375,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

