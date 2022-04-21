mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.87

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 49972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several research firms have commented on MDF. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$120.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

