Mdex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.81 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $201.70 million and $11.81 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.08 or 0.07345708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,806.64 or 0.99981991 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,646,052 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

