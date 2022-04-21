McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 378,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,730,000 after buying an additional 83,759 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of WMT opened at $160.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $444.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.