McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 6,765 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $93.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

