McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 5,761 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $80.69 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39.

