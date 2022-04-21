McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $217.79 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $416.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day moving average of $215.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.