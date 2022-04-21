McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $93.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.