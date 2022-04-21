McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.66 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

