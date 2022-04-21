McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $75.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

