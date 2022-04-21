McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

ROP opened at $468.77 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

