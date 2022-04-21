MCDEX Market Capitalization Hits $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00103447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

