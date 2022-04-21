McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.70

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.70 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 119535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.20 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.12. The company has a market capitalization of £59.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74.

In related news, insider Mark Strickland purchased 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £9,961.14 ($12,960.11).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

