Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.24. 254,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

