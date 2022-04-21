Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

MTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,057. Materion has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Materion by 1,870.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

