Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Materialise reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

MTLS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Materialise by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $17.92. 13,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $970.71 million, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

