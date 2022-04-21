MASQ Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $68,828.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.00 or 0.07416990 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00037671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,689.55 or 1.00197851 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

