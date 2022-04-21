Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.
MRTN opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 23.08%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.