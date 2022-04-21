Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MRTN opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.