Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 176,378 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

